With police, politicians in cahoots illegal sand mining gets money and murder

April 27, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Balakrishnan, a farmer in Agaram near Murappanadu, takes his cattle to graze with armed police protection. A member of ward 1 of Agaram village panchayat, he had raised the issue of illicit sand mining in the panchayat and started receiving death threats. When his complaints regarding the sand mining issue fell on the deaf ears of police, he moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, which directed the police to give him round-the-clock protection.

“Since this illegal business is run with the backing of police, revenue officials and leaders of caste outfits to ensures revenue – ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 for three units of river sand – they are ready to go to any extent,” Mr. Balakrishnan says.

A few days ago, Village Administrative Officer Lourdhu Francis was brutally murdered by the sand mafia. Though Francis had complained to the police, he was not successful. The gruesome murder of the VAO by the illicit sand miners has refreshed the old memories of people here who had witnessed series of murders that took place in this region due to illicit sand quarrying.

Kongarayakurichi near Murappanaadu on the banks of the Tamirabharani River near Srivaikundam in Thoothukudi district attracted the attention of sand miners for its river sand. A group of people from a particular caste joined hands in the small hamlet to take advantage. Luring the locals with huge income, the sand miners got ready.

However, retired headmaster Devasahayam of Kongarayakurichi stood in their way, who had earned the goodwill of the villagers and thwarted their efforts. As the illicit sand miners realised they could not take even a grain of sand because of Devasahayam, they murdered him in 2014. In retaliation, Pichaiah Thevar was murdered in March 2015.

As Kongarayakurichi lost its peace and Devasahayam, the sand was now up for grabs.

“The miners with the backing of some politicians, looted the river sand round-the-clock to become extremely rich in a year. Now, after purchasing vast tracts of lands on the outskirts of every town the illegal miners have become realtors,” said a police officer, who had worked in Srivaikundam Sub-Division.

When he cracked whip against the sand mafia and started detaining the sand-laden lorries, the police officer was threatened and forced to release the lorries by the sons of a political leader. He was subsequently shunted out of this sub-division.

Special Branch constable S. Jegadish Durai, 33, was brutally murdered by sand miners when he dared to arrest them in 2018 from Nambiyar riverbed in Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district. He was beaten to death. “He lost his life after a some men in uniform informed the sand miners,” reveals a police officer.

He wasn’t the only life to be lost, the sand mining in Nambiyar river bed resulted in the murder of Dhas of Kannanallur in 2000, Kumar of Mittaadharkulam in 2012, Chellappa of Karungulam in 2017 and Viyagappan of Perungulam in 2018, all who spoke againt the mining.

“All these cases were treated as hit-and-run mishaps,” said a revenue official.

As crores of rupees could be earned in the illicit business in just two years, a DMK functionary’s nephew targeted the people without any backing and coerced them to sell their properties to him at a price fixed by him. But police action forced him to leave Cheranmahadevi temporarily.

Police and revenue officials suggest merciless action against the “black sheep” in office with whose support the illegal business is thriving. “If not, this government will lose for sure a few more officials to the blood-thirsty sand mafia,” said the revenue officer.