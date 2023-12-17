GIFT a SubscriptionGift
With none to crack whip, share autos take control of Madurai roads

Share autos are one of the popular modes of transport, no doubt, but can they be allowed to run roughshod is the big question; reams have been written on media about how they pose danger to other vehicle users while driving and how they block en masse the little carriage space near bus stops but there is still no viable solution in sight for the hapless Madurai public

December 17, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST

C. Palanivel Rajan
Risky landing: With share autorickshaws occupying bus stops, as seen at Goripalayam, passengers take risk to alight from city buses.

Risky landing: With share autorickshaws occupying bus stops, as seen at Goripalayam, passengers take risk to alight from city buses. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Hunting in packs: Share autos overtake one another and completely block Melur Road, the widest in Madurai, near Mattuthavani bus stand.

Hunting in packs: Share autos overtake one another and completely block Melur Road, the widest in Madurai, near Mattuthavani bus stand. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Mother of all blockades: Share autorickshaws swarm the entrance of Government Rajaji Hospital on Panagal Road to catch people coming out while totally blocking the one-way of Panagal Road..

Mother of all blockades: Share autorickshaws swarm the entrance of Government Rajaji Hospital on Panagal Road to catch people coming out while totally blocking the one-way of Panagal Road.. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Count if you can: East Veli Street near St. Mary’s Cathedral awash with share autos.

Count if you can: East Veli Street near St. Mary’s Cathedral awash with share autos. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

MADURAI 

Share autorickshaws, which are next to Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses in catering to the needs of Madurai people for their daily commute, barely follow traffic rules and regulations. This leads to serious accidents and disorder on road.

In most of the important places such as hospitals, bus stands, schools, district court, Collectorate, where people converge in large numbers, one cannot escape the sight of share autos barging through the traffic, preventing other vehicles from passing ahead.  

Bikers will anytime expect a share auto to overtake them or cut right across the path. Near Government Rajaji Hospital, Maatuthavani and Arappalayam bus stands, district court complex and other places, share autos try to outrun the government buses to pick up passengers at the bus stops.

A biker near MGR bus stand said the Melur Road near Mattuthavani is wide enough to allow parallel running of three heavy vehicles but it is crammed with share autos leaving very little carriage space for other vehicles to move ahead.  “When an auto driver stops on the roadside to pick up passengers, the autos following him do not wait for him to leave and instead overtake and stop before him not to miss out on passengers, and this goes on like a cycle till the entire road gets blocked with autos, despite constant honking by other vehicles,” he said.  

It is a fact that people prefer share autos to buses due to higher frequency and cheaper fare compared to ‘low-floor deluxe buses’ and individual autos. Still, there should be a regulation, akin to buses, for the auto drivers too, the biker said.   

A share auto driver, Arunachalam, who drives mostly on the GRH route, said they have fierce competition in picking up passengers.  “We depend on our auto for our livelihood. Since passengers do not prefer individual autos because of the high fare and opt for ride-hailing apps, share autos are the only source to earn income for people like us,” he added.  

The district administration should recognise share autos as a mode of transport and provide basic facilities like separate parking lots and passenger bay where people could board and alight with ease, without disturbing other vehicles. 

A transport official said there are around 15,000 registered autos in Madurai district. “As per rules there are two types of passenger autos - three seaters and five-to eight seaters,” he said. Share auto concept came to Madurai around 2002 and as auto drivers found this more profitable than individual rides, the whole lot switched over to this mode,  he said.  

“Owing to poor condition of government buses and high fare, people opt for share autos. The only thing we can do is regulate them,” the official said.

A senior police official said that to prevent the chaos caused by share autos, dedicated stops for them were tried out in 2008 and again in 2011 but it did not work out as people never used them. “Now a new angle has come into play with free ride attracting women to city buses,” he added.

“As per the Motor Vehicles Act, those flouting rules could only be fined and that does not stop them from driving recklessly,” the official added. Further, he pointed out the inefficiency in the Act to punish those who pose danger to other road users.

“With more than 10,000 cases registered against auto drivers who failed to obey or adhere to rules, the menace continues. To address this issue, the Act should be amended so that whoever is fined for more than five times would have their vehicle registration cancelled. This could instil a fear in drivers to not repeat the same mistake” he added.  

