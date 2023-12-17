With none to crack whip, share autos take control of Madurai roads

December 17, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST

MADURAI

Share autorickshaws, which are next to Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses in catering to the needs of Madurai people for their daily commute, barely follow traffic rules and regulations. This leads to serious accidents and disorder on road.

In most of the important places such as hospitals, bus stands, schools, district court, Collectorate, where people converge in large numbers, one cannot escape the sight of share autos barging through the traffic, preventing other vehicles from passing ahead.

Bikers will anytime expect a share auto to overtake them or cut right across the path. Near Government Rajaji Hospital, Maatuthavani and Arappalayam bus stands, district court complex and other places, share autos try to outrun the government buses to pick up passengers at the bus stops.

A biker near MGR bus stand said the Melur Road near Mattuthavani is wide enough to allow parallel running of three heavy vehicles but it is crammed with share autos leaving very little carriage space for other vehicles to move ahead. “When an auto driver stops on the roadside to pick up passengers, the autos following him do not wait for him to leave and instead overtake and stop before him not to miss out on passengers, and this goes on like a cycle till the entire road gets blocked with autos, despite constant honking by other vehicles,” he said.

It is a fact that people prefer share autos to buses due to higher frequency and cheaper fare compared to ‘low-floor deluxe buses’ and individual autos. Still, there should be a regulation, akin to buses, for the auto drivers too, the biker said.

A share auto driver, Arunachalam, who drives mostly on the GRH route, said they have fierce competition in picking up passengers. “We depend on our auto for our livelihood. Since passengers do not prefer individual autos because of the high fare and opt for ride-hailing apps, share autos are the only source to earn income for people like us,” he added.

The district administration should recognise share autos as a mode of transport and provide basic facilities like separate parking lots and passenger bay where people could board and alight with ease, without disturbing other vehicles.

A transport official said there are around 15,000 registered autos in Madurai district. “As per rules there are two types of passenger autos - three seaters and five-to eight seaters,” he said. Share auto concept came to Madurai around 2002 and as auto drivers found this more profitable than individual rides, the whole lot switched over to this mode, he said.

“Owing to poor condition of government buses and high fare, people opt for share autos. The only thing we can do is regulate them,” the official said.

A senior police official said that to prevent the chaos caused by share autos, dedicated stops for them were tried out in 2008 and again in 2011 but it did not work out as people never used them. “Now a new angle has come into play with free ride attracting women to city buses,” he added.

“As per the Motor Vehicles Act, those flouting rules could only be fined and that does not stop them from driving recklessly,” the official added. Further, he pointed out the inefficiency in the Act to punish those who pose danger to other road users.

“With more than 10,000 cases registered against auto drivers who failed to obey or adhere to rules, the menace continues. To address this issue, the Act should be amended so that whoever is fined for more than five times would have their vehicle registration cancelled. This could instil a fear in drivers to not repeat the same mistake” he added.