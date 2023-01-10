‘With no solution, same issues are aired repeatedly at grievance redress meetings’

January 10, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MADURAI

With no action taken to solve civic issues, petitions with same problems were being aired repeatedly at grievance redress meetings, said a section of petitioners at one such meeting held at Corporation’s Zone III office here on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and Zone III chairperson P. Pandi Selvi. V. Saravanan of West Masi Street said visitors to Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple and passersby used the space near the two transformers on West Vadampokki Street to relieve themselves. “The poles of the more than 30-year-old transformers have become weak. If they are not changed soon, a mishap will happen. Further, people dump garbage and construction debris near the transformers. The corporation must take action against these problems,” he said.

He said the petitions were never looked into and demanded proper action from the authorities. Mobile urinals may be installed in the area, he said.

Residents of Duraisamy Nagar were accompanied by their DMK Councillor of ward 70 Amutha Thavamani seeking desilting of sewage drains and laying of metalled roads. “Despite clearing clogged drains every day, residents of Duraisamy Nagar, Gayathri street, Preetham Street, Jawahar Street, Shalini Street and Ashwini Street live amid overflowing sewage from manholes that stagnate in many areas. The stench is unbearable and it is also a serious health hazard. The leaking sewage also gets mixed with drinking water, supplied through pipelines,” said Ms. Thavamani.

The residents charged that they had petitioned more than five times in the past year. They called for resumption of construction of a pumping station which remained suspended for over two months. To this, the Commissioner assured them that the work will be taken up at the earliest.

The participants also said bad condition of roads, especially on Saradambal Street and Harini Street, was causing hardship to the residents. The corporation can at least fill the potholes with wet mix macadam as a temporary solution, they said.

Another DMK Councillor, of ward 67, D.C. Naganathan called for steps to clear stagnating sewage water on Theni Main Road, and. renovation of the Urban Primary Health Centre at Virattipathu which he said was in a bad shape despite serving over 100 patients every day.

A 94-year-old petitioner, M. Sundaramahalingam, said that despite petitioning the officials to level the paver-blocked roads which were dug up to lay drinking water pipelines, no action was taken.