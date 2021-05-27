With good storage in dams, farmers await water release

THENI

27 May 2021 19:45 IST

Farmers expect CM to announce water release on time

Widespread rainfall along the catchment areas in western ghats since December has enabled a comfortable storage level in Mullaperiyar dam, Vaigai dam and other reservoirs in Theni and Dindigul districts.

As per data from the PWD, the water level in Periyar dam was 130.60 feet on Thursday while it was 112.60 ft. during the corresponding period last year. In Vaigai dam, the level was 66.27 ft (39.67 ft last year). Storage in Shanmuganadhi, Sathayar, Manjalar and Marudanadhi dams is also comfortable and 30% more than last year.

Buoyant over the good storage, farmers in Cumbum valley in Theni district have appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to announce the release of water for irrigation for the first crop by June 1. It will benefit farmers in Theni, Dindigul and Madurai districts.

According to the officials, when the storage level crosses 120 ft. in Periyar dam, the water can be released. Similarly, the combined Periyar credit also stood at 7,723 mcft, which was more than sufficient as 4,000 mcft was enough to release water.

In Madurai district, farmers who depend on Periyar Main Canal - from Peranai to Kallandiri - expect the water release to start preliminary activities on paddy fields. Close to 10,000 hectares of paddy crop would be raised as first crop.