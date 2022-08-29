With festivals round the corner, price of jasmine shoots up

The line-up of festivities has led to a rise in the prices of flowers at markets in Madurai and Dindigul.

A. Sikkandhar, member, Poomalai Kattum Thozhilalargal Nala Sangam, says the prices of flowers, especially jasmine, have gone up exponentially. “We sold them for ₹1,500 per kg on Monday at Flowers Wholesale Market at Mattuthavani.”

He adds: “This is always the business trend once the Tamil month of Aadi is over. The recent rain, spate of muhurtams and Ganesh Chaturthi are major factors for the steep rise in prices.”

The price of jasmine touched ₹2,000 on Sunday. While a kg of samangi, rose and sevanthi are sold for ₹150, marigold is sold at ₹50.

Though the prices are high, people have to buy flowers as invites for weddings and religious functions are piling up, says B. Kala, a customer

The wholesale flower market in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

The situation is similar at the flower market in Dindigul as well, says R. Thangapandi, a wholesale jasmine trader. “The prices of jasmine has touched ₹1,000 and it is only set to increase. Onam also begins on August 30, which will help in sustaining the high rates.”

He adds that kanakambaram is being sold at ₹500 per kg, samangi and sevanthi at ₹170 and ₹160 per kg and arali at ₹200 per kg.

But for M. Nagarani, a flower stringer for 15 years in Madurai, higher prices means dull business. “It only benefits the growers and the middlemen as traders will not take the risk to invest much, especially not during rain which leads to sky-rocketing of prices. Hence, I only sting 1.5 kg of flowers for ₹200, while usually I earn ₹400 per 3-4 kg.”