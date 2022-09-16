With EPS as general secretary AIADMK will decimate DMK, says former MLA

TIRUNELVELI : TAMIL NADU : 16/09/22 : AIADMK functionaries staging demonstration at Tirunelveli junction on Friday against electricity bill hike : 16 SEPTEMBER 2022. Photo : SHAIKMOHIDEEN A / The Hindu. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will soon get former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami as its general secretary to wipe out the ruling DMK, which was “mercilessly killing the public through its anti-people policies”, former Radhapuram MLA I.S. Inbadurai has said.

Addressing the massive demonstration in front of the Tirunelveli Railway Junction on Friday in protest against Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for “steeply” increasing the electricity tariff, he said Thomas Alva Edison, the inventor of electric bulb, would have turned in his grave upon hearing about the unprecedented hike in the power tariff by the Tamil Nadu Government. The ‘electric shock model government’, not ‘Dravidian model government’, was giving electric shock through its anti-people policies to the people who voted it to power just a year ago.

While the previous AIADMK government administered the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation through its “people-friendly” policies and refused to increase the power tariff, the DMK government had given the ‘shock of the life’ to the people by mercilessly hiking the tariff.

Speaking to reporters after the demonstration, he said the recent verdicts delivered by the Madras High Court had cleared all legal hurdles heaped by a group functioning with vested interest and hence Mr. Palaniswami would become the general secretary of the AIADMK with the backing of every party worker to decimate the DMK and take the party back to glory.

The DMK that condemned the bimonthly electricity consumption calculations when it was the Opposition party and organised demonstrations, was refusing to revert back to the monthly calculation system as promised by the party in its election manifesto, he criticized.

When asked about the alleged remarks made by DMK MP A. Raja against the Hindus, Mr. Inbadurai said the DMK leaders were hurting repeatedly the religious sentiments of a particular faith.

Tirunelveli district secretary of the party Thatchai N. Ganesa Raja presided over the agitation that attracted huge crowd.

Similar agitations were organized in Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts also.