With breaches plugged, flood carrier channel receives Tamirabharani water again

January 09, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

After plugging breaches in the flood carrier channel linking Tamirabharani, Karumeniyar and Nambiyar rivers - the breaches were caused when surplus water was released recently from the Tamirabharani as a trial measure - Public Works Department released water into the channel again following increased discharge of water into the river from Papanasam and Manimuthar dams.

The flood carrier channel, dug for about 75 km to link Tamirabharani, Karumeniyar and Nambiyar, has been desilted for taking the hitherto wasted surplus water of the Tamirabharani to the dry regions of Nanguneri, Thisaiyanvilai and Sattankulam for irrigation and drinking purposes. Even though the project was started in 2009 by the late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, the delay in executing the scheme between 2011 and 2021 has escalated the project cost to ₹900 crore from ₹369 crore. After Chief Minister M.K. Stalin sanctioned the revised project cost, the flood carrier channel for taking 3,500 cusecs of water has almost reached M.L. Theri, the end point near Sattankulam.

Of the 3,500 cusecs of water to be released in the flood carrier channel, 600 cusecs will be given to Vijayanarayanam tank, 400 cusecs to Nambiyar dam, 740 cusecs to Karumeniyar river, 340 cusecs to Suviseshapuram tank, 200 cusecs to ‘miracle well’ that never overflows due to the limestone caves beneath, 300 cusecs to Idayangudi tank and 500 cusecs to M.L. Theri tank. The remaining water will be given to other small tanks en route, including the new tank dug near Thisaiyanvilai.

Since land acquisition for digging the flood carrier channel’s end point at M.L. Theri is to be completed within four months, the project will be ready for commissioning soon.

When heavy rains in the catchment areas of Papanasam and Manimuthar dams triggered floods in the Tamirabharani on December 17, Assembly Speaker M. Appavu released 1,000 cusecs surplus water in the flood carrier channel from ‘Zero Point,’ the starting point at Vellankuzhi near Veeravanallur as a trial measure. On receiving water for the first time, the loose bunds of the channel suffered breaches at 30 spots which were plugged over the past 10 days after stopping water release.

As the recent rains once again caused floods in the river, the surplus water was released in the channel again on Monday and the water reached Mela Thediyoor check dam on Tuesday morning after crossing about 15 km and is expected to reach Kaariyandi check dam by Wednesday evening after crossing 39 km. “We’re releasing 1,200 cusecs of water into the channel. Since we expect more rains in the catchment areas of the dams, the quantum of discharge from Papanasam and Manimuthar dams will increase. In such a case, the release will be increased to 3,200 cusecs,” said a PWD official.