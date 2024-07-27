GIFT a SubscriptionGift
With BJP neglecting the rights of taxpayers there is a threat of disintegration of the country: Muthuramalingam

Published - July 27, 2024 05:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
DMK cadre staging a demonstration in front of the Ramanathapuram Collectorate on Saturday.

DMK cadre staging a demonstration in front of the Ramanathapuram Collectorate on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

The Centre was neglecting the rights of the taxpayers by not allocating funds to several States and this was posing a threat of disintegration of the country, said DMK leader Pon. Muthuramalingam.

Addressing a protest meeting against the Union Budget for neglecting Tamil Nadu here on Saturday, Mr. Muthuramalingam said that the policy of inclusive growth should be followed by the Centre.

“But,the Centre was trying to provoke the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam as the alliance led by the party swept all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu (and Pudhucherry). As tax-payers, people will demand their rights and they will protest for it. If they come to know that it would be denied, it would lead to an unpleasant situation of disintegration of the country,” he said. He pointed out that not only Tamil Nadu, but also States like Kerala, West Bengal, Karnataka and Telagana have been denied their rightful share in the budget.

The Prime Minister should not take Tamil Nadu lightly. “This is the State which has been practising self respect for long. It has given equal rights to the women. This State had raised its voice against States being enslaved by the Centre and demanded State autonomy,” he said.

On Bihar and Andhra Pradesh getting lion’s share in the budget, Mr. Muthuramalingam said that from the good old days of emperors collecting tax from the kings, it has seen a drastic change of the BJP-led Centre paying taxes to the States of Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, for its survival. “There is no other justifiable reason for higher allocation of funds to those States,” he said.

DMK cadre staging a demonstration in front of the Collectorate at Ramanathapuram on Saturday.

The people of the country had lost faith in Mr. Narendra Modi and reduced his Government to a minority government.

Quoting former Chief Minister C. N. Anna Durai, Mr. Muthuramalingam said that if those in power commit something wrong they will be forced to face the people. “Very soon, Mr. Modi might have to come to meet the people, if his Government falls,” he said.

The Centre has not only denied funds for incomplete schemes like AIIMS Madurai and Chennai Metro Rail second phase, but also for any new projects for Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister had been expressing his anguish for not having born as a Tamil as if he had real love for Tamil Nadu and Tamil. But, he has only taken revenge on the State for not voting for the BJP, he said.

DMK district secretary, Katharbatcha Muthuramalingam, Ramanathapuram MP Navas Kani, and MLA, S. Murugesan, were among those who were present.

