With a few seats available for courses in Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, students can apply till July 31

July 06, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Manonmaniam Sundaranar University has extended the last date for submitting application for admission to courses till July 31.

In a statement, J. Socrates, Registrar, said a few seats were vacant in postgraduate courses of Tamil, History, Archaeology, Sociology, Journalism and Mass Communication, Economics, Computer Science, Biotechnology, Organic Chemistry, Information Technology, Cyber Security, Data Analytics, Education, Environmental Sciences, Nano Science, Applied Geophysics, Applied Physics, Microbiology, Marine Biotechnology, Botany, Zoology, Psychology and Statistics, postgraduate diploma course in Renewable Energy Science Management and Auditing, Certificate in Library and Information Science and Master of Library and Information Science, PG Tamil in the Postgraduate Extension Centre in Nagercoil, five-year Integrated Programmes in Physics, Mathematics, Environmental Sciences in Sri Paramakalyani Centre for Environmental Sciences, Alwarkurichi, , Marine Science in Centre for Marine Science and Technology, Rajakkalmangalam, Kanniyakumari district, B.Sc. in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

Aspiring students may apply for these courses till July 31. For more information, the students may visit www.msuniv.ac.in, Mr. Socrates said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.