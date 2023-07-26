Winners of ‘The Precise Energy-2023 Science Olympiad’ feted

July 26, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The award ceremony for ‘The Precise Energy-2023 Science Olympiad’ in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, organised by JSC Atomstroyexport, Rosatom State Corporation Engineering Division, was held at ‘Russian House’ in Chennai on Wednesday.

This Olympiad was hosted in collaboration with ANO Energy of the Future, and supported by the Russian House, Moscow Engineering Physics Institute (MEPhI) and Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre.

Over 10,100 students participated in the preliminary round of the two-round competition. Over 700 of them qualified for the final round. Students from 30 universities and colleges from Tamil Nadu participated in the senior-level competition.

The event comprised separate written tests in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Students from 53 schools participated in the junior-level test with cross-subject science questions.

A distinguished jury panel comprising educators from local educational institutions evaluated the initial round test results. The final round was judged by Russian Professors from the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI.

The top three senior and a junior-level participants in each subject were awarded.

The winners were L. Madhubala from Madras University (Physics), Sanand G. Dev from Pondicherry University (Mathematics), S. Girish from Anna University (Chemistry) and Adarsh Chandramouli from D.A.V. Boys Senior Secondary School, Gopalapuram (Junior level).

The awards were distributed by Zavorin Dmitry Ivanovich, Acting Consul General, Consul of the Russian Federation, Chennai; Nina Dementsova, Head of Communications Department, JSC Atomstroyexport; Gennady Rogalev, Director, Russian Centre for Science and Culture, Chennai; I.K. Lenin Tamilkovan, Executive Director, Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre; and Roman Fomin, Associate Professor, Department of Nuclear Physics and Technology of Obninsk Institute for Nuclear Power Engineering.

Ms. Nina Dementsova, in her address to the young audience, said the unique interdisciplinary event being organised for the third time in Tamil Nadu would give them clarity in choosing their career, an official statement said.

