Woman held for duping people at ATM kiosks

A 24-year-old woman, R. Manimegalai from Andipatti in Theni district, has been arrested on a charge of duping five persons at ATM kiosks and siphoning off money from their bank accounts in Madurai city.

The modus operandi of the woman is to dress like a college girl and wait outside ATMs for ‘vulnerable’ people who enter the ATM kiosks to withdraw money. “She would target aged people and pretend to help them in entering the PIN and other details in the ATM for withdrawing cash. However, after getting the PIN she would enter a wrong PIN and tell the cardholders that the ATM did not have cash,” Anna Nagar Assistant Commissioner of Police A. Soorakumaran said.

While returning the debit card she would swap it with some other card. Having the debit card and its PIN with her she would withdraw money from it. She had cheated three persons in Tallakulam police stations limits since May and cheated two other persons in Anna Nagar police station limits in the last few days.

"Based on the video footages of the closed circuit television camera networks in the ATM kiosks, we tracked her down and arrested her," Mr. Soorakumaran said.

The police have recovered ₹75,000 from her.