Willing to start AIIMS Madurai from temporary campus, Centre informs High Court

Madurai

30 June 2021 21:20 IST

The Centre has informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday that it was willing to start AIIMS-Madurai from a temporary campus till the construction of the main campus was completed.

However, a proposal for a temporary site must come from the State, the Centre submitted.

Taking note of the submission, a Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi observed that it was heartening to know that the Centre was keen to start AIIMS-Madurai from a temporary campus subject to availability of an alternate site. It could be taken as a positive move from the Centre, the judges said.

During the course of the hearing, Assistant Solicitor General L. VIctoria Gowri submitted the counter affidavit filed by the Centre. It was submitted that the Centre was keen to start OPD services and MBBS classes subject to availability of alternate space and manpower. Necessary processes in this direction will be expedited in consultation with the State, it said.

Responding to the Centre’s submission, Senior Counsel representing the State government Veera Kathiravan submitted that the State had received no communication from the Centre in this regard and that he would get instructions.

The judges said that the stand taken by the Centre could be considered as a positive request. Taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic situation, formalities that were normally observed could be dispensed with at the present.

The court directed the State to come up with its response and adjourned the hearing in the case till July 7.

The court was hearing a petition filed by K. Pushpavanam of Madurai.

The petitioner sought a direction to the Centre and the State to take steps to commence the functioning of the AIIMS Madurai from a temporary campus till the construction of the main campus was completed.