Will work hard to take MDMK to greater heights, says Durai Vaiko

While asserting that there was no ‘dynast politics’ in MDMK, the party’s newly elected headquarters secretary and MDMK general secretary Vaiko’s son Durai Vaiko on Thursday said he accepted the responsibility given to him and would take the party’s vote bank to greater heights by winning the people’s trust through hard work.

In his maiden press conference here after he was elected for the post through secret voting, Mr. Durai Vaiko said he bagged 104 of the 106 votes polled in the secret voting by party office-bearers and would win the confidence of the remaining two through his hard work.

“I will work hard in such a way that the two office-bearers, who did not back me during secret voting, will regret after seeing my work. It is a responsibility given by the party. Even when the party office-bearers wanted and exerted pressure on my father to field me as the party’s candidate in Sattur Assembly segment, he rejected the idea instantly. Hence, I am shouldering a herculean task and will fulfill the expectations of our party leaders and the cadre even though it is a challenging and difficult assignment,” Mr. Durai Vaiko said.

He said he would contest the Assembly or Parliamentary elections in future if the party wanted him to do so.