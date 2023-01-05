Will urge CM to take steps to direct Cauvery water supply to Dindigul, says Periyasamy

January 05, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Dindigul

Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy on Monday said he would urge Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure that drinking water supply from the Cauvery was directed to four Assembly constituencies in Dindigul district in the first phase and then expand it to the others.

Speaking at the inauguration of a three-phase power transmission at Sithayankottai town panchayat, he said he would also urge Mr. Stalin to take action to pump water from the Cauvery to reservoirs in elevated areas in the district. Once the reservoirs were full, the water could be drawn through channels to irrigate agricultural lands, according to a press release.

Further, Mr. Periyasamy noted that electricity was being supplied to the residences and Sithayankottai Government Hospital from Sempatti substation through Athoor feeder line. But interruptions in power transmission in Sithayankottai were caused by environmental factors as the line ran from Sempatti to Adalur and Pandrimalai in lower Kodaikanal hills. To solve this issue, a separate line laid in Sithayankottai was thrown to public use.

He added that action would be taken to upgrade the government hospital soon at Sithayankottai.

Road works under way

Later, the Minister laid the foundation stone for laying link roads at a cost of ₹2.53 crore in Thevarappanpatti panchayat and a 7.8-km link road at a cost of ₹8.27 crore in Rengappanaickenpatti panchayat.

The Minister said works to boost coconut cultivation at Thevarappanpatti, including restoration of the southern and the northern water channels which would benefit over 100 villages, were under way.

A dairy farm would be set up at a cost of ₹18.14 lakh and pipelines would be installed at a cost of ₹17.64 lakh to supply water to Thevarappanpatti.

He also assured to take steps to construct a bridge between Nadaikottai and Nilakottai and at Ayyampalayam, where the water from Marudhanadhi and Manjalar dams flows into the Vaigai. Steps would be taken to include more villages in the 58-Canal Scheme as well as to bring water from Sothuparai dam up to Eluvanampatti.

Dindigul MP P. Velusamy, Collector S. Visakan and Additional Collector (Development) C. Dinesh Kumar were present.