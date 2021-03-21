Will take up Plus Two ‘all pass’ demand: OPS

AIADMK leader and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Sunday said that he would take up with Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami the demand of (sections of) Plus Two students that they be declared ‘all pass’ and do his best ‘in the prevailing circumstances’.

At an election rally at Seeliyampatti in Bodinayakkanur constituency from where he is contesting, he said that with the election model code of conduct in force, the government would examine the modalities of the demands of the students. He was cheered by students present there.

Challenging the Opposition, he said that nobody dare destroy the AIADMK. The party had the blessings of late MGR and Jayalalithaa. “Tamil Nadu is the fort of AIADMK. I promise the people that the party will complete all remaining projects.”

The AIADMK government, under the leadership of Mr. Palaniswami had, on a single order, waived ₹12,000 crore. The same government would deliver washing machines free of cost to eligible persons and also give them six LPG refills every year. “Out of frustration and unable to stomach the popularity of the AIADMK, the Opposition was trying to mislead the people by stating that it would not be possible. Amma’s [Jayalalithaa] government, which had delivered its promises, would continue to do so.”

On DMK president M.K. Stalin’s claim of ‘no work’ at the AIIMS site in Thopur near Madurai, Mr. Panneerselvam said the DMK leader should visit the site for himself. The entire 200-acre complex was being fenced and levelling works were under way. “I happened to pass through the point this morning. Hence, I am making the statement here.”

At a village, where a large number of minorities flanked his vehicle, he said the AIADMK would always stand by minorities irrespective of whether it was in power or not.