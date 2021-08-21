Will take 5 years for DMK govt. to set right the State’s finances: Chidambaram

The Tamil Nadu government may take at least five years to correct all the wrongs committed by the previous AIADMK regime in the finances, said former Union finance minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the white paper tabled by the DMK government has given a clear picture on the financial position. “The errors committed by the previous AIADMK regime had to be set right by the new government. It is a herculean task. It cannot be done overnight and the DMK government hopes to do it efficiently”, he added.

All that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had promised in his election manifesto cannot be done within 100 days, though the government had already implemented some of its poll promises. Finance Minister P. T. R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan’s white paper reflected the poor financial position. “Setting them in order will not be possible within two or three months. There was no point in the AIADMK leaders rushing to the Governor, he said.

Asked to comment on the Afghanistan developments, he said that the Centre should ensure that the Indians in Kabul and other parts were safe. The situation, he hoped, will improve in the coming days. Only after a clarity emerged on the governance there, the Union government can decide on its stand. With not much trade with Afghanistan, the Centre should safely evacuate the stranded Indians there at the earliest.

The Congress leader was here to participate in a party functionary’s family function.