Will stringent traffic rules pave way for better compliance?

Madurai

Traffic violations galore in a city with narrow roads, stifling lanes and bylanes. Road users have reconciled themselves to the sight of overtaking vehicles on the wrong side, share auto rickshaws carrying passengers who can fill up a mini bus or two-riders buzzing through without helmet. Not to speak of drunk driving, which is almost a norm. Occasionally, we also come across children riding two-wheelers.

Come September 1, those involving in road rule violations have to think twice as the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, will come into force. The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has announced that 63 clauses under the Act would be implemented from September 1 to bring into force stricter punishment for traffic rule violations.

The violators have to pay dearer for traffic offences now. The amendment to the Act was drafted with vigour to bring in stricter enforcement, says advocate S. Srinivasa Raghavan. However, stricter laws alone cannot bring about a change in a city where motorists lack self-discipline, he says. He opines that it will be humanly impossible to enforce traffic rules with the available manpower in a city like Madurai which has witnessed a boom in vehicle population in recent years.

Juvenile offenders

Schoolchildren must be discouraged from using vehicles. Discipline must begin at home. Parents must ensure that their wards do not use vehicles even if it is for tuition classes near their homes, Mr. Srinivasa Raghavan says.

However, the onus is not on the parent alone, feels advocate I. Robert Chandrakumar. Though the necessity for vehicles has gone up, it must be a collective effort by the school management and teachers. Even though awareness programmes are being conducted, the increase in the traffic offences committed by juveniles shows that the programmes are not enough.

Schoolchildren riding bikes in school uniform has become a common sight in the city, he says. The law-enforcing officials should get all stakeholders in awareness programmes, to bring in a change among them, he says.

As per the the new amendment, the guardian will be held responsible for the offence committed by juveniles. The guardian will have to pay a fine of ₹25,000 for the offence and could face imprisonment up to three years. Also, the juvenile could be proceeded under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Awareness drive

A senior police officer says that 27 officers posted at various junctions in the city have been imparting awareness to motorists. Regular meetings are conducted by the police to create awareness among the public of the new amendment and flex banners have been erected at key traffic signals, so that the people are aware of the revised rates of fine.

On a regular day, at least 1500 cases are booked against motorists for violation of traffic rules. Riding without a helmet is a common offence committed by two-wheeler riders and with four-wheel drivers it is parking offence.

A traffic policeman attached to the Mathichiyam station says that the law is for everyone to follow, including the police. He points out that he follows the rules and advises offenders to also abide by the rules. “The public should not point a finger at the police for not following the rules. That is why I ensure that I wear a helmet and keep necessary documents with me,” he says.

Advocate B. Stalin is of the opinion that the State should first ensure quality roads and quality public transport. C. Pugalendhi, a resident of Manthikulam, says that in his area riding without a helmet is seen as an act of machoism. People are mocked at if they wear helmet, he says.

The new amendment will also see a new fine imposed for not providing way for emergency vehicles like ambulance. Everyone unanimously agrees on this provision as they feel that traffic should not come in the way of the ‘golden hour.’