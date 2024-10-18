GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will prevent wild elephants from entering farm lands: Forest Department assures farmers

Published - October 18, 2024 08:42 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau
Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan at the farmers’ grievances redress meeting in Virudhunagar on Friday.

Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan at the farmers’ grievances redress meeting in Virudhunagar on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Forest Department will soon take up maintenance work of elephant-proof trench (EPT) in Shenbhagathoppu area to prevent elephants from invading the farmlands along the Western Ghats in Virudhunagar district.

Addressing farmers, Deputy Director, Srivilliputtur Meghamalai Tiger Reserve, P. Devaraj, said that efforts would be taken to revive the old EPT which was dug up some 10 years back.

The trench had been damaged due to rain over the years.

He was replying to Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam district president A. Vijayamurugan, who raised the issue of frequent raiding by wild elephants at the monthly farmers’ grievances redressal meeting, chaired by Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan, held here on Friday.

Mr. Vijayamurugan said that some 10 elephants were camping at Athithundu beat for the past one month. A lone tusker was posing threat to the farmers and farm hands were refusing to take up work in the farmlands in the vicinity. During the discussion, the Collector asked the officials of Department of Forest and Department of Agricultural Engineering to take steps to lay solar electric fencing for farmlands to prevent wild animals invasion.

The Collector also instructed the officials to remove wild growth of Prosopis juliflora in the district and to curb breeding of wild boars that often destroy the crops.

He also sought a report on encroachments in the tanks in Virudhunagar, Srivilliputtur and Rajapalayam.

Farmer Ram Pandian petitioned that sewage from Rosalpatti and Sivagnapuram and untreated underground drainage from Virudhunagar municiplaity were being let into the Kowshika River which was polluting the water in Kullursanthai, Golwarpatti and Irukkangudi dams.

He wanted the district administration to ensure that the sewage treatment plant in Virudhunagar town was properly operated.

Farmers also sought compensation under crop insurance for damaged shallots and cotton in Kariyapatti region.

They also complained about electric poles leaning and overhead wires dangling dangerously at lower height in the farmlands in Kariyapatti.

District Revenue Officer, R. Rajendran, Joint Director of Agriculture, Vijaya, Personal Assistant (Agriculture) to Collector, Nachiyarammal, were among those who were present.

Published - October 18, 2024 08:42 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.