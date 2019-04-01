Will create jobs for one in every family, says Tamilisai

THOOTHUKUDI

BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday said that she would create jobs or make entrepreneurs in every family.

Addressing reporters, Ms. Tamilisai said while she was promising various projects like an IT park, trade centre and bullet train, DMK candidate M. K. Kanimozhi was claiming that these were not feasible. “BJP will make the projects possible,” she said.

Responding to queries about whether promises on such big ticket projects were approved by the party top brass, Ms. Tamilisai said that she believed they would be considered positively. “I believe that Prime Minister Modi will respond positively to development projects for backward areas. That is why I am promising them,” she said.

Further, she said that there was possibility to create small businesses across the district based on local potential. “Based on natural resources available, we can create jobs for one person in a family,” she said. This would be made possible by the existing air, water and rail connectivity in the district.

The BJP candidate said that Ms. Kanimozhi had to gain from dynasty politics. “When she first became a Rajya Sabha member, it was not because she had worked for the party for long. It is because of dynasty politics,” she said.

Referring to the recent I-T raids at the house of DMK treasurer Durai Murugan, she pointed out that the DMK had been out of power for the last eight years in the State and five years in the Centre.

The visit of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and BJP national president Amit Shah, who would share the stage in Thoothukudi on Tuesday to garner votes for Ms. Tamilisai, would be received well by the people, she claimed.