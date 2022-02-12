Will civic body upgrade work a magic to transform Nagercoil?

Nagercoil is one of the nine municipalities in the State upgraded to a Corporation since February 2019. Exactly two years later, it is going to elect its first Mayor.

This municipality had 52 wards, and retained the same number even after annexing Thengamputhur in the south and Aloor in the west through reorganisation of wards. According to R. Ponnambalam, managing trustee of Create, a consumer protection forum, with a view to meeting the population criteria for a corporation, the two places were merged with Nagercoil, against the wishes of residents.

Now two town panchayat chairperson posts have been axed. No wonder the people there are incensed because in a Mayor-led Corporation council, a local issue will become just one of many. But Suchindrum people stood their ground and succeeded in not becoming part of the corporation, the former agriculture official said.

Nagercoil’s infrastructure can best serve 1 ½ lakh residents. But now there are four lakh people, including the floating population. Drinking water brought from Mukkadal near Azhagiyapandiapuram used to be sufficient. But with the present population, water supply has become erratic and some places get water once in 10 days. So the plan to bring water from the Tamirabharani from Kuzhithurai must be expedited.

“When a civic body is compact, since they get better allotment of funds, there is good infrastructure and the residents can set right any inefficiency at once by bringing them to the notice of their panchayat head who anyway keeps abreast of all goings-on in his place. Bringing many places under a single body will sabotage good practices at the local level, in contravention of gram swarajya advocated by JC Kumarappa,” Mr. Ponnambalam said. “Do the city residents get a forum like gram sabha? A common man cannot meet a Corporation Commissioner or a Mayor that easily,” said Mr. Ponnambalam.

Popular myth

It is a popular myth that Corporations get better civic amenities as a majority of Central government schemes are meant for panchayats.

“Good roads, bus services, why even fibernet is available in interior places. So one need not be a city resident to enjoy the latest facilities any more”, according to the managing trustee of Create.

Echoing his view, former MLA Era. Bernard said that just a status upgrade will not help a civic body.

The affinity between elected representatives and the residents gets lost when a ward becomes part of a larger body.

But people must continue to question their elected representatives over any anomalies and keep alive the grievance redress mechanism. In the end, the onus lies with the officials as they are the deciding authority in a municipal corporation, Mr. Bernard said.