Will authorities make this road safe?

Madurai

09 December 2020 21:32 IST

Vehicles fall into channel due to lack of parapet on Moondrumavadi-Uchchaparambumedu road

The death of a mother and daughter after they fell into a roadside drainage in Chennai while riding a two-wheeler a couple of days ago has revived the demand for making Moondrumavadi-Iyer Bungalow-Uchchaparambumedu road safe.

For a narrow, but deep PWD channel runs in the middle of the road for the entire eight-km stretch and without a proper parapet.

“In the last two months, I have seen at least two accidents when two motorbikes fell into the channel within a gap of one week,” said A. Nagarajan, 43, of G.R. Nagar.

Whenever motorists try to overtake a heavy vehicle, or try to give way for a bigger vehicle, they tend to go near the channel on the extreme right side of the lanes and face the peril of falling into it, he pointed out.

The primary reason, according to him, is lack of proper parapet. “Initially, when PWD constructed the channel before the widened road was laid, the parapet was constructed up to three feet height in some stretches. But when the work was completed, most of the stretches are devoid of any protection,” he said.

Both sides of the road have residential and commercial buildings that keep the road busy with multitude of vehicles.

Later, the Highways Department took up constructing broken parapet in some stretches on both sides of the road, while leaving many places dangerous for road users.

“The entrance of the road at Alagarkoil Road junction is dangerous without any structure to prevent vehicles falling into the channel,” said S. Nagoor Mohideen, 40, who runs a shop on the road.

He is a witness to an auto falling into the channel at the spot last month.

A PWD engineer has suggested that the channel be covered to ensure safety.