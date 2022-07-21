Will allot seats to AIADMK members without harming Assembly’s dignity, says Speaker

Noting that he had received a letter from the AIADMK on the allotment of seats to its MLAs in the Assembly after O. Panneerselvam and two other MLAs were removed from the primary membership of the party recently, Speaker M. Appavu said he will take a decision on this without harming the dignity of the “democratically functioning” Assembly.

When asked about the allotment of seats to the AIADMK members after the expulsion of Mr. Panneerselvam, P.H. Manoj Pandian and S. Vaithilingam from the Opposition party, Mr. Appavu said AIADMK Whip S.P. Velumani had submitted a letter in this regard to the Speaker’s Office.

“After going through the contents of the letter, a decision would be taken without harming the democratically functioning Assembly of Tamil Nadu,” he said.