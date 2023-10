October 06, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

In connection with the Wildlife Week being celebrated between October 2 to 8, visitors would be given free entry to various tourist spots in Kodaikanal on Saturday.

A statement said that tourists would be allowed free entry in Moyar Square, Guna cave, Pillar Rock, Pine Forests and Mannavanur in Kodaikanal. Besides, the Department of Forests has also announced free entry at Kumbakarai falls in Theni district.

