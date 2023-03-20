Wildlife wall painting celebration held

March 20, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Department of Forest, Agasthiyamalai Community Conservation Centre, Manimutharu, and a few organisations on Monday celebrated International Day of Forests by roping in students, who drew pictures of birds and animals on walls around Tharuvai Stadium in Thoothukudi.

The theme of the event was ‘Celebrating biodiversity of Vallanaadu Blackbuck Sanctuary’ and the young painters drew the wildlife found in the sanctuary.

Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar inaugurated the event along with District Forest Officer Abhishek Tomar. Over 50 students from various schools painted more than 30 species of mammals, colourful insects, birds and reptiles found in the sanctuary.

Organisers of the event said similar wildlife images would be painted in various places in the city in collaboration with the Corporation and the Forest Department.