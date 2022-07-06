Wild growth of water hyacinth chokes Vaigai river

Proliferation of the water hyacinth in the Vaigai River near Yanaikkal causeway in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Water hyacinth ( Agaya Thamarai), an invasive aquatic plant, has found its way back to the Vaigai along Yanaikkal causeway, especially on the northern side, in Madurai.

“The plant has begun to thrive within a short span of time after continuous water storage for weeks. The growth is wild as one can see purple flowers blooming in large numbers on its surface,” said a buttermilk seller who plies her trade near the causeway.

The green cover of the plant has spread along the causeway and almost up to Maiya Mandapam.

The buttermilk seller says the Corporation authorities did not remove the plant completely, which is the reason for its regrowth. “Some people and even young boys try to venture into the river to pluck the flowers without realising the risks involved..”

According to C. Kumar, 44, who frequents the road, the stench that emanates from the area has gradually increased in the last few weeks due to the rapid growth of the water hyacinth.

M. Rajan, chief coordinator, Vaigai Nathi Makkal Iyakkam, feels the growth of the aquatic plant indicates the presence of sewage or contamination of water. “With monsoon setting in, the green blanket will turn into a fertile breeding ground for mosquitoes. The polluted water has become stagnant due to the check dam, helping its wild growth,” he points out.

Passing the buck

More often, Madurai Corporation and the Public Works Department avoid taking up the work of removal of the plant, stating that it is the other’s responsibility.

A PWD engineer claims it is the responsibility of the Corporation to remove the plant under the Vaigai Riverfront Development Project of the Smart Cities Mission.

“It was cleared only a few weeks ago, but it has regrown. Measures will be taken to clear it at the earliest,” said Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan.

Mr. Rajan has urged the Corporation to devise a proper plan to dispose of the invasive plant because they are often left on the banks and the seeds eventually found their way back to the waterbody.

“In many places, water hyacinth is used as a raw material to make eco-friendly products such as plates and handicraft items. It can generate employment and become a source of income for locals and self-help groups,” he adds.