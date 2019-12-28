Wild elephants raid crops

DINDIGUL

A herd of nine wild elephants entered farmlands in Pannaipatti and Neelamalaikottai villages near Oddanchatram, late on Saturday night and raided crops.

The animals camped inside coconut and mango groves all night and damaged a number of trees and fruits, said the villagers.

Forest officials from the Kannivadi range of Dindigul division visited the area and are taking steps to drive back the elephants into the jungle.

However, the villagers demanded immediate action and resorted to a road blockade. “We fear for our lives as the elephants have camped inside the farms. The department should take swift action to chase away the animals,” they said.