Wild elephants invade farms

More than 50 coconut trees destroyed in areas close to Vadakarai

Invasion of wild elephants into farms close to Adavinainar dam near Vadakarai in the district is giving nightmares to farmers in the region.

Farmers said two male elephants, which are roaming around in Sennaaipoththai, Seevalaankaadu and Kuravankaadu areas, all close to Vadakarai, were uprooting coconut trees in the farms besides damaging other crops for the past three days.

Agriculturist Zakhir Hussein of Vadakarai said the elephants had invaded farms of six farmers and had destroyed more than 50 coconut trees, all aged about 30 years, after smashing the solar fences that were erected around these ranches.

“After taking rest near the stream in the area during the day, the elephants enter the farms in the evening or at night to destroy the crops. When farmers tried to chase the elephants back into the jungles, the animals ferociously charged at the farmers. Though we’ve informed the forest department about the elephants camping near the ranches, no action has been taken to chase the animals back into the forest,” said Mr. Zakhir Hussein, who demanded disbursal of due compensation to the affected farmers.

He also said that forest department personnel should study the reasons as to why the elephants were invading farms during this season.

Forest personnel said elephants that used to invade the farms during the month of December in search of coconut, fruits and sugarcane might have camped there. Steps had been taken to chase the elephants back into the forest with the help of farmers as the existing manpower in the department was not enough for this operation.