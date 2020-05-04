Wild elephants destroy coffee plantation

DINDIGUL

Wild elephants destroyed a coffee plantation in Adalur village in Kanniwadi forest limits in the district on Sunday. The coffee plantation on three acres of land had been destroyed by the elephants.

With COVID-19 pandemic, the farmers who lived indoors were unaware of the elephant movement on Sunday.

“Only after when some passersby informed us, we learnt about the damage done to our crops,” said Boopathi, a farmer in Adalur.

He added that eight months ago, when they had encountered a similar problem, the District Forest Officer from the district and other officials inspected the place. They assured to take ample steps to ensure that the wild animals stayed in deep forest. An officer even claimed that they were in the process of digging huge trenches, which would prevent the animals from crossing the demarcated lines. But, nothing had been implemented, he alleged.

Another farmer Xavier said that they were even given tips to install solar fencing by the Horticulture department officials last year. The farmers were facing problems in some way or the other for the last three years.

“We are not able to repay loans in the bank. We have pledged our valuables to make both ends meet. Apart from this, we have some private borrowings too from money lenders,” he added.

When the crops were ready for the harvest, the elephants had damaged them totally.

The village panchayat presidents in the past too had suggested to give compensation to the patta land holders as and when they complained about such animal intrusion but nothing materialised.

A forest official in the district said that the elephants may have entered the village in search of food and water. “We will inspect the village and step up vigil by deploying more volunteers/anti-poachers in the vicinity,” the official added.