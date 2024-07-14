ADVERTISEMENT

Wild elephants damaging coconut farms along Western Ghats near Rajapalayam

Published - July 14, 2024 10:08 pm IST - Rajapalayam

The Hindu Bureau

A coconut palm destroyed by a wild elephant in a farm near Rajapalayam on Saturday night.

Farmers along Western Ghats near here have faced loss of horticulture crops damaged by invading wild elephants in the last few days. 

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the victims of the elephant destruction, N.S. Sankar Raja (69), said that some 30 coconut palms were uprooted or damaged by the elephant on Saturday night. 

“The elephant has eaten the crown of the palms, which means the trees are dead,” he said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Having spent his time, energy and money for raising the coconut palms on three acres of land, Mr. Sankar said that he has lost faith in the officials of Department of Forest and Department of Revenue. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I have been facing loss of crop due to wild elephants for the past five years and no action has been taken by the officials. These days, I do not complain to anyone but put up with them,” he said. 

He has also lost several mango trees after their branches were broken by the elephants. Similarly, the elephants have been tasting the jackfruits of some six trees he had raised on his farms. 

Farmers who had their land adjacent to Sankar’s farm have also lost coconut trees in the last few days, he added.

The farmers wanted the officials to take steps to put up electric fencing or dig up trenches to prevent the wild panchyderms from entering the farm lands. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US