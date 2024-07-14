GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wild elephants damaging coconut farms along Western Ghats near Rajapalayam

Published - July 14, 2024 10:08 pm IST - Rajapalayam

The Hindu Bureau
A coconut palm destroyed by a wild elephant in a farm near Rajapalayam on Saturday night.

A coconut palm destroyed by a wild elephant in a farm near Rajapalayam on Saturday night.

Farmers along Western Ghats near here have faced loss of horticulture crops damaged by invading wild elephants in the last few days. 

One of the victims of the elephant destruction, N.S. Sankar Raja (69), said that some 30 coconut palms were uprooted or damaged by the elephant on Saturday night. 

“The elephant has eaten the crown of the palms, which means the trees are dead,” he said. 

Having spent his time, energy and money for raising the coconut palms on three acres of land, Mr. Sankar said that he has lost faith in the officials of Department of Forest and Department of Revenue. 

“I have been facing loss of crop due to wild elephants for the past five years and no action has been taken by the officials. These days, I do not complain to anyone but put up with them,” he said. 

He has also lost several mango trees after their branches were broken by the elephants. Similarly, the elephants have been tasting the jackfruits of some six trees he had raised on his farms. 

Farmers who had their land adjacent to Sankar’s farm have also lost coconut trees in the last few days, he added.

The farmers wanted the officials to take steps to put up electric fencing or dig up trenches to prevent the wild panchyderms from entering the farm lands. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.