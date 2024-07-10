ADVERTISEMENT

Wild elephant stuck in channel near Periyar dam rescued

Published - July 10, 2024 02:27 pm IST - Kumili

Officials who found the elephant struggling in the strong current of the leading channel of the dam, stopped the release of water, allowing the elephant to get out and go back to a nearby forest

The Hindu Bureau

A wild elephant that got stuck in an iron grill gate of the leading channel in Periyar dam, near Thekkady, managed to get out after the release of water into the channel was stopped on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A wild elephant that was washed away in the leading channel of Periyar dam in Dindigul district, was rescued by stopping the release of water from the reservoir to the channel, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

According to officials, on Tuesday (July 9) night, the elephant became stuck at an iron grill, ahead of a tunnel through which water is taken from the dam in Kerala to Tamil Nadu. The elephant is believed to have been wandering on the reservoir side and then strayed into the leading channel, through which water from the dam is drawn into the tunnel.

With 1,200 cusecs of water being drawn through the leading channel, the pachyderm, not able to withstand the pressure of the current, was washed away towards to the head sluice.

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department officials found the elephant struggling in the water on the morning of July 10.

After the water release was stopped, the elephant managed to swim back towards the dam and went back safely into the forest.

