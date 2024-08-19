Wild elephant killed by illegal electric snare in T.N. farm

ADVERTISEMENT

A 20-year-old male elephant that strayed into a coconut farm was killed after it came into contact with an illegal electric snare near Rakkachiamman temple in Mamsapuram, which falls under the Srivilliputtur Forest Range, on Sunday (August 18, 2024).

Forest officials have arrested a farm worker named G. Duraisamy, 54, of Ganapathinatchiyarpuram.

The postmortem examination of the elephant was conducted at the farm on Monday (August 19, 2024).

According to the Deputy Director of Srivilliputtur Megamalai Tiger Reserve, P. Devaraj, the tusker had entered the farm from the Western Ghats. “It is not that the farmer had laid a solar electric fence on the boundary of the farm to keep wild animals away. The snare was laid in the middle of the farm with an intention to poach wild animals, like spotted deer or wild boar, for meat,” he added.

The worker, Duraisamy, confessed to having laid the snare using a thin metal cable for about 20 metres. He used small poles to hold the cable two to three feet above the ground, the forest official said.

Farmers from Rajapalayam and Srivilliputtur have been complaining about frequent invasions of wild elephants into their farms and the destruction their crops.

Mr. Devaraj said that two additional patrol vehicles were being operated along the Western Ghats in Srivilliputtur and Rajapalyam Forest Ranges to drive away the wild elephants.

A proposal to cut elephant-proof trenches to prevent the animals from entering the farms has been sent to the government, he added.

