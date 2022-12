December 17, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

A male wild elephant was found dead in a private estate near Arumanai in Kanniyakumari district on Saturday. On seeing the dead elephant, aged about 20, Forest Department officials were alerted. The officials, who visited the spot, said the elephant might have lost its balance in the slippery soil, fallen down and sustained serious internal injury. On-the-spot post-mortem done by veterinarians would reveal the actual cause of death, the forest officials said.