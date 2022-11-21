Wild elephant dies of infection

November 21, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - TENKASI

A 40-year-old female wild elephant, which was under treatment given by a team of veterinarians and forest personnel in Vasudevanallur area since Sunday, died on Monday.

When a forest patrol team heard trumpeting of elephants near Vasudevanallur thalaiyanai area on Sunday, they found an elephant herd standing around a female elephant lying on the ground. After chasing the herd away, the forest personnel and the veterinarians started the treatment for the elephant which had serious infections.

Besides feeding the animal with fruits and jaggery, the team continued their medical treatment till Sunday evening. When the team checked the ailing elephant on Monday morning, the animal had already breathed its last.

Following postmortem, the carcass was buried on the spot.

