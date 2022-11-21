  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wild elephant dies of infection

November 21, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old female wild elephant, which was under treatment given by a team of veterinarians and forest personnel in Vasudevanallur area since Sunday, died on Monday.

When a forest patrol team heard trumpeting of elephants near Vasudevanallur thalaiyanai area on Sunday, they found an elephant herd standing around a female elephant lying on the ground. After chasing the herd away, the forest personnel and the veterinarians started the treatment for the elephant which had serious infections.

 Besides feeding the animal with fruits and jaggery, the team continued their medical treatment till Sunday evening. When the team checked the ailing elephant on Monday morning, the animal had already breathed its last.

 Following postmortem, the carcass was buried on the spot.

Ends

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.