Wild boars destroy maize ready for harvest

Seeking compensation for damage caused to the standing maize crop by wild boars, a farmer from Lakshmipuram near Manur submitted a petition to Collector V. Vishnu at the collectorate here on Monday.

In his petition, E. Ilaiyaraja of Lakshmipuram said the wild boars had caused extensive damage to the crop grown on a few acres of land. Several complaints were submitted to the Forest Department, but no action had been taken so far.

“Wild boars from the nearby forest are invading the agricultural fields and farms in Lakshmipuram and other areas. More than 20 wild boars have occupied my maize field. But I cannot chase them away fearing an attack by them. I cannot hunt them down also as I would be booked by forest officials. So, I am helplessly watching my crop being destroyed by the wild animals,” Mr. Ilaiyaraja said.

When the plantain farmers of Kalakkad recently suffered extensive damage to their crop raised on several acres due to invasion of wild boars, they appealed to the Collector during the last grievance redress meeting to recommend to the government to remove them from the list of scheduled animals notified in the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

“If the animal is removed from this list as it done in Kerala, the wild boars can be hunted down. Even though this demand is being made to the State government for the past several years, the Forest Department is silent on the issue. The farmers cannot bear the crop loss anymore. The government should act or make it clear that they would not do anything in this connection to save the farmers,” Mr. Ilaiyaraja added.

When he came out after submitting the petition, Mr. Ilaiyaraja swooned and was assisted by police and the public.

‘Close stone quarry’

A group of villagers from Panaiyankurichi, Bharathi Nagar, Kumarasamipuram and Puthugramam near Idaikaal in Ambasamudram taluk submitted a petition demanding closure of a stone quarry in their area. They said the explosives used to blast the rocks in the quarry were causing serious cracks on the walls of houses in the villages.

“The quarry operator blasts the rocks at least thrice a day that trigger shockwaves all around. Cracks have developed in almost all the houses in Panaiyankurichi, Bharathi Nagar, Kumarasamipuram and Puthugramam. Hence, the Collector should inspect the villages and take appropriate action,” said E. Thalapathi, one of the petitioners.