Wild boars damaging crop, say farmers

They call for steps to prevent them from entering farmlands

A section of farmers from Tirupparankundram, T. Kallupatti and Usilampatti blocks have complained to the Collector T. Anbalagan that they have been facing problem in protecting their crop from wild boars.

The meeting was chaired by the Collector and farmers from 13 blocks took part in the online meeting from the Agriculture Assistant Director's office at each block. Joint Director of Agriculture T. Vivekanandan also participated in the meeting.

Farmers from Tirupparankundram block said that in places such as Samanatham, Vadapalanji and Thenpalanji, crop damage caused by wild boars was higher. Sathuragiri, a farmer from T. Kallupatti block, said the boars extensively damaged the maize crop in their block. He asked the officials to take steps against this problem.

O. Soundarapandian from Usilampatti block said a section of farmers from their area were using a bio-repellent to successfully prevent the entry of wild boars into the farmlands. He urged the officials to provide the bio-repellent at a subsidised rate to the farmers. The Collector said that action will be taken to address the problem.

A farmer from Sedapatti block said that the area coverage under maize was higher in the block and urged the authorities to procure maize from farmers.

N. Palanichamy from Melur said expired pesticides were being sold at shops and asked the officials to form a committee to monitor this issue.

P. Manikandan, a farmer from Chellampatti block, urged the Collector to release water through the 58-canal to help improve groundwater level in Usilampatti block. The Collector said that currently the water level in the Vaigai dam had not reached the adequate level to release water for the 58-canal. But other possible options would be explored, added Mr. Anbalagan.

‘Desilt dam’

Babu, a farmer from Alanganallur block, said Sathaiyar dam must be desilted and steps must be taken to fill it. The Collector replied that a field study would be conducted to check the ways to fill the dam.

There was a shortage in labour for agricultural activities as many people have gone to work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), complained farmers from Tirupparankundram block. They urged the Collector to set an age limit to give work under the job scheme.