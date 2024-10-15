GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wild boars attack shepherd near Vilathikulam

Even as he was herding animals, he saw a group of wild boars emerging out of a bush; when he raised an alarm, four of the wild animals attacked him

Published - October 15, 2024 07:22 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Ayyarappan, who was attacked by a group of wild boars on Tuesday, at Aruppukottai Government Hospital.

Ayyarappan, who was attacked by a group of wild boars on Tuesday, at Aruppukottai Government Hospital. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A shepherd, Ayyarappan, 45, was badly injured in an attack by a group of wild boars near Pudur in Vilathikulam taluk of Thoothukudi district on Tuesday morning.

President of Karisal Bhoomi Farmers Association A. Varatharajan said Mr. Ayyarappan from Kambathupatti village in Sivalarpatti panchayat had gone out for grazing animals on Tuesday morning. Even as he was herding them, he saw a group of wild boars emerging out of a bush.

As he raised an alarm, four of the animals attacked him and he suffered bites in his legs. However, other shepherds who heard his cries came to his rescue and chased away the animals and rushed him to Aruppukottai Government Hospital.

After being administered first aid, he was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, Mr. Varatharajan said.

He said the wild boars which were damaging crops were also attacking people. “People are now afraid of going to farmlands and also grazing animals in this area,” he said.

Despite repeated pleas to curb wild boar menace, officials remained unmoved and the farmers were bearing the brunt, he added.

He said the farmers would not be able to carry out farming operation in those areas infested with wild boars and appealed to the officials to take immediate steps to contain the wild animals.

