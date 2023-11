November 15, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

Farmers of Puliyampatti hoisted black flags at their residences, on Wednesday, as a mark of protest against the Virudhunagar district administration for their inaction in checking wild boar menace in farms.

The farmers complained that the number of wild boars was on the rise and they continued to raid their fields and destroy maize crop.

Despite repeated pleas, no action has been taken to control the wild animal intrusion.