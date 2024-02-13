GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wild boar issue: Tirunelveli farmers threaten to boycott Parliamentary election

Agriculturists from various parts of the district lay siege to the District Forest Office to press their prime demand; forest department which promised to supply them a chemical to repel the wild boars from entering the farms has not been supplied it, they say

February 13, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers staging a demonstration in front of the office of the District Forest Officer in Tirunelveli on Tuesday.

Farmers staging a demonstration in front of the office of the District Forest Officer in Tirunelveli on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

The farmers’ prolonged appeal to the State government to take steps to hunt down the crop-raiding wild boar herds snowballed into a protest on Tuesday as the agriculturists from various parts of the district laid siege to the District Forest Office at NGO Colony here to press their prime demand.

 After the Forest Department officials held talks with the farmers, they staged a demonstration in front of the District Forest Office and submitted a petition to DFO Murugan.  “We were invited to meet the DFO to air our grievances. Since our prime grievance of the wild boar invasion into farm lands remains unheard for decades, we decided to lay siege to the office. As the officials requested us to give up the agitation and attend the meeting, we just submitted the petition to Mr. Murugan and left without attending the meeting,” said Kaanaarpatti D. Abraham, Tirunelveli district secretary of the Coordination Committee of Tamil Nadu All Farmers’ Associations, who led the protest.

 Mr. Abraham said that though the crop damage caused by the wild boars and deer had crossed tolerable limits, the forest department was not taking any steps to check this menace. Even as the neighbouring Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana States had obtained permission from the Union government for removing wild boar from the list of scheduled protected wild animals so as to hunt them down, the Tamil Nadu government is not interested in protecting the interests of farmers by getting similar permission.  “We have been making this appeal in every farmers’ grievance redress meeting on not less than 50 occasions, with meetings with the DFO, and the weekly grievance day meeting at the Collectorate on Mondays. But all were in vain. If this apathy continues, we will leave our lands fallow,” Mr. Abraham said.

 He said the forest department which promised to supply them a chemical, Neelbo, to repel the wild boars from entering the farms has notsupplied it.  “If we tie jute soaked in neelbo solution around the farm, it will repel the wild boars from entering the farm lands. The forest department, which refuses to hunt down these invading wild animals, is not even ready to supply this chemical to the farmers,” Mr. Abraham said.

The farmers and their family members would boycott the upcoming Parliamentary elections if the Tamil Nadu government chose to ignore this demand, he said.

 “When political leaders, especially the Ministers come here for electioneering, we will stage road roko and cripple their election campaign,” the farmers said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.