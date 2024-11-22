ADVERTISEMENT

Wild boar attacks farmers in Thoothukudi

Published - November 22, 2024 07:46 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Three farmers were injured and admitted to the hospital after being attacked by a wild boar near Ettayapuram in Thoothukudi district on Friday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

A. Mohanraj, 62, from Ayan Karisalkulam had gone to his maize farm on the outskirts of the village. Seeing a wild boar damaging his crop, he had tried to chase the animal away by shouting at it but the boar charged at him.

Hearing him shout for help, farmers S. Shanmugaraj, 54 and C. Ramsay, 62, who were nearby rushed to the spot. The three of them tried to chase the boar away, however the animal attacked them. Both Ramasamy and Shanmugaraj were also bitten by the boar. The injured farmers were rushed to the Aruppukottai Government Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

A month ago, Ayyarappan, a farmer was attacked by wild boars at Kampathupatti village near Pudur and had underwent treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We have raised complaints about the menace many times and peace meetings have been also been held for almost 25 times,” said A. Varadarajan, president of Karisal Bhoomi Farmers Association. He added that despite repeated requests the government was yet to take effective steps to curb this menace. He also urged the government to provide relief to those affected in wild boar attacks.

The havoc wreaked by wild boars in various places of Thoothukudi district including Vilathikulam, Pudur, Ettayapuram and Kayathar has been enormous over the past few years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US