Wild boar attacks farmers in Thoothukudi

Three farmers were injured and admitted to the hospital after being attacked by a wild boar near Ettayapuram in Thoothukudi district on Friday morning.

A. Mohanraj, 62, from Ayan Karisalkulam had gone to his maize farm on the outskirts of the village. Seeing a wild boar damaging his crop, he had tried to chase the animal away by shouting at it but the boar charged at him.

Hearing him shout for help, farmers S. Shanmugaraj, 54 and C. Ramsay, 62, who were nearby rushed to the spot. The three of them tried to chase the boar away, however the animal attacked them. Both Ramasamy and Shanmugaraj were also bitten by the boar. The injured farmers were rushed to the Aruppukottai Government Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

A month ago, Ayyarappan, a farmer was attacked by wild boars at Kampathupatti village near Pudur and had underwent treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

“We have raised complaints about the menace many times and peace meetings have been also been held for almost 25 times,” said A. Varadarajan, president of Karisal Bhoomi Farmers Association. He added that despite repeated requests the government was yet to take effective steps to curb this menace. He also urged the government to provide relief to those affected in wild boar attacks.

The havoc wreaked by wild boars in various places of Thoothukudi district including Vilathikulam, Pudur, Ettayapuram and Kayathar has been enormous over the past few years.