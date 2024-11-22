 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Wild boar attacks farmers in Thoothukudi

Published - November 22, 2024 07:46 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Three farmers were injured and admitted to the hospital after being attacked by a wild boar near Ettayapuram in Thoothukudi district on Friday morning.

A. Mohanraj, 62, from Ayan Karisalkulam had gone to his maize farm on the outskirts of the village. Seeing a wild boar damaging his crop, he had tried to chase the animal away by shouting at it but the boar charged at him.

Hearing him shout for help, farmers S. Shanmugaraj, 54 and C. Ramsay, 62, who were nearby rushed to the spot. The three of them tried to chase the boar away, however the animal attacked them. Both Ramasamy and Shanmugaraj were also bitten by the boar. The injured farmers were rushed to the Aruppukottai Government Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

A month ago, Ayyarappan, a farmer was attacked by wild boars at Kampathupatti village near Pudur and had underwent treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

“We have raised complaints about the menace many times and peace meetings have been also been held for almost 25 times,” said A. Varadarajan, president of Karisal Bhoomi Farmers Association. He added that despite repeated requests the government was yet to take effective steps to curb this menace. He also urged the government to provide relief to those affected in wild boar attacks.

The havoc wreaked by wild boars in various places of Thoothukudi district including Vilathikulam, Pudur, Ettayapuram and Kayathar has been enormous over the past few years.

Published - November 22, 2024 07:46 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.