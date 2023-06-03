June 03, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

A rubber latex tapper suffered grievous injury on the leg as he was attacked by a wild bear in the small hours of Saturday.

Sources in the forest department said tapper S. Krishnan, 52, of Vellambi Kaani settlement near Thadikkaarankonam was collecting latex from rubber trees near his house in the early hours of Saturday. A bear, which had apparently got attracted by the smell of jack fruits, entered the area where Krishnan was tapping latex and attacked him. Krishnan suffered grievous injury in the right calf muscle.

Following first-aid at Thadikkaarankonam primary health centre, he was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam for treatment.

On instruction from District Forest Officer Ilaiyaraja, the forest personnel visited the victim.

“We’ve deployed forest personnel and anti-poaching watchers in the area where the bear attacked Krishnan to ensure the safety of other workers tapping latex. We’ve recommended to the government for giving compensation to him following the wild animal attack,” Mr. Ilaiyaraja said.