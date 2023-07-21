Wild animals raid crops in Upper Kodaikanal hills, say farmers

July 21, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Despite repeated appeals to drive wild animals, which destroyed crops, back into the forest, Forest Department officials do not take action, complained farmers from Kodaikanal at the monthly grievance redress meeting held in Dindigul Collectorate on Friday.

Collector M.N. Poongodi presided over the meeting.

A farmer, Balakrishnan, said that with ample water and conducive weather conditions, many had ventured into farming in upper Kodaikanal hills. But their crops were destroyed by wild animals that enter farm lands from the adjoining forests of the Palani hills.

Their representations to the forest authorities to chase the raiding animals back into the wild were in vain. prevent the had destroyed he claimed and added that repeated pleas had not got any relief. At this point, the Collector intervened and said that she would take it up with the forest officials and work out a solution.

Since many farmers have started rearing milch cows and goats, a weekly shandy may be opened in Vedasandur, farmer Selvam said to which the Collector said that the feasibility would be studied by the officials.

When farmer Ramasamy pointed to the poor upkeep of 12 tanks in Dindigul city and pleaded for better maintenance, the Collector said that it would be discussed with the civic authorities. The farmer said those tanks were being for open defecation and for dumping waste. As a result, the quality of water in the nearby habitations had been rendered unfit for consumption.