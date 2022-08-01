Wife wants mercy killing of husband

Staff Reporter August 01, 2022 20:23 IST

A woman sought permission for mercy killing of her husband during the grievance meeting held here on Monday.

J. Amudha of Palani submitted a petition to the Collector S. Visakan seeking nod for mercy killing of her husband S. Sivadoss, 48, a movie script writer in Kollywood, who has been bedridden since September, 2019.

Mr. Sivadoss was treated at a private hospital in Oddanchatram where the doctors have confirmed that his vital organs have been affected and would not survive. She alleged that wrong medicines were given to him. The doctors, who wanted to cover up their mistake, put him on a ventilator. I alerted the then Collector M. Vijayalakshmi and the police. We somehow got him discharged from the hospital and admitted him in the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, she said.

“Since then, he has been confined to bed. I can neither send my two daughters to school and college nor pay house rent. My husband does not want to live. He is not keen to survive in a vegetative state,” lamented Ms. Amudha.

The Collector instructed the Joint Director of Health Services to look into the issue who has promised to visit our home and take necessary action, she said.