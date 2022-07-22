Wife stabbed to death
N. Karuppiah, 39, of Reddiapatti near Vadamadurai was arrested on the charge of stabbing his wife K. Karpagam, 30, to death over a family dispute on Thursday, the police said on Friday.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple, married 16 years ago, have three daughters and run a tailoring shop on Lakkan Street, Reddiyapatty, where the crime took place.
Vadamadurai inspector Jothimurugan rushed to the spot and held enquiries. The body has been sent to Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.