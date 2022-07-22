Wife stabbed to death

Staff Reporter July 22, 2022 18:01 IST

N. Karuppiah, 39, of Reddiapatti near Vadamadurai was arrested on the charge of stabbing his wife K. Karpagam, 30, to death over a family dispute on Thursday, the police said on Friday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple, married 16 years ago, have three daughters and run a tailoring shop on Lakkan Street, Reddiyapatty, where the crime took place.

Vadamadurai inspector Jothimurugan rushed to the spot and held enquiries. The body has been sent to Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered.