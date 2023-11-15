Wife, paramour murder man on Deepavali day

November 15, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST

Investigation into the complaint of the murder of a man, Sivakumar, 43, on Deepavali day reportedly by few drunk man, has turned to be the handiwork of his wife, Kaleeswari, 23.

Virudhunagar district police have arrested her, her friend, G. Ayyappan, 27, and two of his accomplices, V. Marudhupandian, 22, and G. Vignesh, 27.

Superintendent of Police, V. Srinivasa Perumal, said that the police had initially probed the case as per the claim of the wife.

She had claimed that her husband had questioned four persons consuming liquor and following a quarrel they stabbed him to death.

After two days the needle of suspicion turned towards the woman as the man had left behind huge properties in Rajapalayam.

Kaleeswari was his second wife.

“However, we found some loopholes in her narration. Lot of call details and chats in the phone of the deceased were found erased,” the SP said.

While she claimed that the perpetrators had pushed them down from the bike and hit him with a helmet on his head, his body had no head injury and the woman had also not sustained any injury.

Besides, the police wondered how the woman had walked with her son all the way from the isolated place back to town in the pitch dark night.

During interrogation the woman had reportedly confessed that she had developed an illegal intimacy with Ayyappan, a silambam master, who was living in Sivakumar’s house.

Since, Sivakumar had been pestering to take her to Chennai, the woman feared that he would pose a threat to her life and that of her child. Hence, she had sought Ayyappan’s help to kill him.

As per their plan, she had taken him to the isolated place where the trio had murdered him.

All the four have been arrested, the SP said.