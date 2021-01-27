Wife of slain soldier thanks govt. for award

27 January 2021 17:59 IST

Ramanathapuram

Vanathi Devi, wife of Palani, an Indian Army soldier killed in June last in a ‘violent stand-off’ with the Chinese army in Galwan Valley, thanked the government for awarding Vir Chakra Award for the slain soldier.

His body was laid to rest at his native village Kadukalur here with full military honours. The State government awarded ₹ 20 lakh to the legal heirs as solatium.

She also thanked the officials who recommended to the government to confer the award on him.