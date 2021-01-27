Madurai

Wife of slain soldier thanks govt. for award

Ramanathapuram

Vanathi Devi, wife of Palani, an Indian Army soldier killed in June last in a ‘violent stand-off’ with the Chinese army in Galwan Valley, thanked the government for awarding Vir Chakra Award for the slain soldier.

His body was laid to rest at his native village Kadukalur here with full military honours. The State government awarded ₹ 20 lakh to the legal heirs as solatium.

She also thanked the officials who recommended to the government to confer the award on him.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2021 6:01:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/wife-of-slain-soldier-thanks-govt-for-award/article33676696.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY