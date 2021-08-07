Wife of ‘Shourya Chakra’ awardee honoured

Tirunelveli

07 August 2021 19:33 IST

Collector V. Vishnu honoured the wife of C. Ramamoorthy, ‘Shourya Chakra’ awardee, here on Friday as the Union Government has instructed the Collectors across the country to honour the award-winning defense personnel between August 1 and 15 this year.

When C. Ramamoorthy, a native of Palayamkottai, was serving as Assistant Executive Engineer in the Mizo Hills in 1966, hostilities broke out in the region. Labourers executing the work in the hostile terrain, which was very much essential for the movement of vehicles, especially vehicles of the armed forces carrying essential supplies, abandoned the work.

Ramamoorthy, who contacted the villagers, persuaded them and joined hands with them in completing the road work. However, an attack carried out on the labourers by the enemy, in which a mason was killed on August 16, 1966, forced others to flee the spot in panic. Sensing the situation, Ramamoorthy reached the site, regrouped the fleeing personnel and resumed the work. He camped there until the work was completed. For having displayed exemplary courage, he received ‘Shaurya Chakra’ award from late President of India V.V. Giri on August 15, 1971. The officer breathed his last on September 21, 2017 and is survived by his wife Renga and son Sai Gopal.

Mr. Vishnu and Col. Ravikumar honoured Mrs. Ranga Ramamoorthy with a shawl, a memento and the cash award of ₹1 lakh. They also offered floral tribute to the portrait of the late officer.

Mrs. Ranga donated the cash award to COVID-19 relief operations.