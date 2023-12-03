HamberMenu
Wife of former DSP harassed by moneylender in Madurai

December 03, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Wife of a former Deputy Superintendent of Police was harassed by five persons at Valar Nagar on Saturday for having lodged a complaint with the police regarding a moneylender demanding high rate of interest for the loan she had taken for her health issues.

The police said that the woman had taken ₹6 lakh from Murugan of Tirumogur through the introduction given by Mangayar Thilagam and Devi. She had been paying the interest rate of 5% a month for the last 10 months. However, recently Murugan had asked for higher interest rate following with she lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of Police, Madurai City.

Irked by her complaint, Murugan, Mangayar Thilagam, Devi and two others barged into her house and abused her in filthy language.

Murugan also touched the woman inappropriately and tore her dress.

As the woman raised an alarm, all of them fled the scene.

Mattuthavani police have regsitered a ase for outraging the modesty of the woman, abusing her, and for wrongful restraint.

